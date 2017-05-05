Send us your pictures

Image copyright John Inglis Image caption Cherry blossom adorns the streets of Dollar. Photo by John Inglis.

We're looking for your photographs from around Scotland.

You send them to us and we'll include a selection on the weekly picture gallery published every Friday on the BBC Scotland news website.

They don't have to be related to a news story - they could be a local landmark, a gathering of friends - anything really that depicts life in Scotland.

BBC Scotland weather presenters are also looking for your pictures of weather scenes from around Scotland to use on television.

However, if you send in photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

Email your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

Please give us your name, where you live and brief details about the pictures.

If you want to send your picture from your mobile phone, email them to the same address as above. You can send them from any network or phone.

If you would like your image to be included in the weekly picture gallery, please make sure it has a landscape photo with a minimum size of 976x549 pixels.

You can also tell us what you think of the week's pictures on the BBC Scotland News facebook page.

Terms and conditions

If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide. This may include the transmission of the material by our overseas partners; these are all reputable foreign news broadcasters who are prohibited from altering the material in any way or making it available to other UK broadcasters or to the print media. (See the terms and conditions for the full terms of our rights.)

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News and that if your image is accepted, we will endeavour to publish your name alongside it on the BBC News website. The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws.