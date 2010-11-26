Your Pictures of Scotland: 19 - 26 November
Ian Woodrow from Renfrewshire sent in this photograph of one of Kelvingrove park's resident grey herons lurking among the grass.
Chris Keenan from Glasgow took this shot as he got off a flight at Glasgow Prestwick airport.
Enjoying the snow, Charlotte Robbins took this photograph while she was out walking with her dog in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.
Grant Ritchie photographed the light trails on Princes Street in Edinburgh, as the buses were passing by.
Alan Tough photographed the "atmospheric" latest full moon on 21 November over Elgin.
Bruce Rowe saw this scene while he was out for a walk on what he said was a "beautiful autumn day" at Crombie Park near Dundee.
Sunset over Lansdown Parish Church on Great Western Road, Glasgow, taken by Stuart Macleod, who said he liked the tranquillity of the scene.
Bryan Hogg managed to capture this shot of a cautious roe deer at Hadtast Reserve in Midlothian.
Eileen Maclennan from the Isle of Lewis sent in this picture of Sixth year students at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, who raised £3,400 for Children in Need.
Phil Ainsworth took this wintry scene overlooking Loch Etive. He said the boat is the MV Kanutta, which recently began transporting timber from Loch Etive to Inverness via the Caledonian Canal.
Tom Barnes from Glenrothes captured this close up of a Tawny eagle, while flying birds of prey on a day out in Fife with his son.
Sally Young from Cove, near Helensburgh, was fascinated by the morning dew caught on a spider's web one morning.
Mariusz Pospiech, who has recently moved to Aberdeen, sent in this picture of a snowy Westburn Park.
This photograph of an oil rig at night at Invergordon, was sent in to us by Carol Anne Erskine.
Innes Doig took this picture after climbing Creag Mhor in the northern Trossachs with the Edinburgh hill walking club.