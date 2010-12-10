Your Pictures of Scotland: 3 Dec - 10 Dec
Your Pictures of Scotland: 3 December - 10 December
These waxwings were seen in Drumsheugh Gardens, frantically picking the last of the berries off the trees. Picture sent in by Anthony Robson.
A stunning view of Loch Lomond with seagulls perched on wooden fence posts. Picture submitted by James Munro from Alexandria.
This court jester was entertaining the visitors outside a sunny, but very cold, Culzean Castle. Picture submitted by Alison Morgan from East Kilbride.
Donald Anderson took this action shot of a young snowboarder at Linn Park.
Campbell McGee from Ayr snapped this beautiful photo of the Brig O’Doon and the River Doon near Alloway.
This sign looks very out of place as the snow falls in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. Stuart Low sent in this picture.
Saeid Fadaei from Edinburgh took this snap of a colourful Ferris wheel as he walked along Princes Street.
Jennifer Feeley from Glasgow took this picture as she walked to work through Kelvingrove Park. "Some kind person put socks on all the statues," she said.
Jenna MacPhee from Crieff took this beautiful picture of the Ochil Hills and Strathearn Valley from her kitchen window one morning.
Two-year-old Shih Tzu, Scrappy, seems not to have a care in the world as he plays in the snow. Picture sent in by Grant Ritchie from Edinburgh.
A beautiful red rose covered in snow was captured on camera by Leigh Dickson in Kelvinside, Glasgow.
Daniel Lewry from Edinburgh sent us this picture of the city's Victoria Street on a very wintry evening.
Ice hockey players make the most of the wintry weather conditions at Lochwinnoch. Picture sent in by Chris McNulty.
Gary Hattie from Selkirk sent in this picture of "a new line in hanging baskets".
Stuart Paterson took this picture of Hogganfield Loch filled with birds of all descriptions.
Anne Marie Johnson from Leith sent in this picture of her sleepy baby daughter being towed along in the snow as darkness falls.