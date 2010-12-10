Your Pictures of Scotland: 3 Dec - 10 Dec

  • 10 December 2010

Your Pictures of Scotland: 3 December - 10 December

  • waxwings

    These waxwings were seen in Drumsheugh Gardens, frantically picking the last of the berries off the trees. Picture sent in by Anthony Robson.

  • Loch Lomond

    A stunning view of Loch Lomond with seagulls perched on wooden fence posts. Picture submitted by James Munro from Alexandria.

  • Court jester

    This court jester was entertaining the visitors outside a sunny, but very cold, Culzean Castle. Picture submitted by Alison Morgan from East Kilbride.

  • snowboarder

    Donald Anderson took this action shot of a young snowboarder at Linn Park.

  • River Doon near Alloway

    Campbell McGee from Ayr snapped this beautiful photo of the Brig O’Doon and the River Doon near Alloway.

  • warning sign

    This sign looks very out of place as the snow falls in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. Stuart Low sent in this picture.

  • Ferris wheel

    Saeid Fadaei from Edinburgh took this snap of a colourful Ferris wheel as he walked along Princes Street.

  • Statue in Kelvingrove Park

    Jennifer Feeley from Glasgow took this picture as she walked to work through Kelvingrove Park. "Some kind person put socks on all the statues," she said.

  • Ochil Hills

    Jenna MacPhee from Crieff took this beautiful picture of the Ochil Hills and Strathearn Valley from her kitchen window one morning.

  • Dog playing in snow

    Two-year-old Shih Tzu, Scrappy, seems not to have a care in the world as he plays in the snow. Picture sent in by Grant Ritchie from Edinburgh.

  • Red rose

    A beautiful red rose covered in snow was captured on camera by Leigh Dickson in Kelvinside, Glasgow.

  • Victoria Street, Edinburgh

    Daniel Lewry from Edinburgh sent us this picture of the city's Victoria Street on a very wintry evening.

  • Ice hockey players

    Ice hockey players make the most of the wintry weather conditions at Lochwinnoch. Picture sent in by Chris McNulty.

  • hanging basket covered in ice

    Gary Hattie from Selkirk sent in this picture of "a new line in hanging baskets".

  • Hogganfield Loch

    Stuart Paterson took this picture of Hogganfield Loch filled with birds of all descriptions.

  • Edinburgh snow scene

    Anne Marie Johnson from Leith sent in this picture of her sleepy baby daughter being towed along in the snow as darkness falls.

