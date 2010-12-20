Image caption Police have arrested 119 people during the second week of their campaign

A man arrested for drink driving was caught again two days later as he drove away from a police station.

The driver had gone to Dunoon Police Office to produce his documents when officers noticed he smelt of alcohol.

He was stopped as he drove away from the office and found to be five times over the limit.

Police said they had caught 119 people during the second week of a campaign to crack down on drink driving, down from 126 last year.

They include a man in Grangemouth who was arrested for drink driving while his two children, aged four years and nine months, were in the car.

Police said they were alerted after an anonymous phone call. The man, who has a similar conviction from last year, is likely to lose his car under the forfeiture scheme.

'Shocking'

Another man in Bridge of Allan was seen lying down beside his car before getting in to drive while clearly drunk.

The driver was stopped by police and found to be five times over the limit.

As well as the 119 people arrested for drink driving, six have been found to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

Ch Sup Brian Anderson said: "It is shocking that although figures are slightly down on the same period last year, that nearly 120 people still thought it appropriate to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol and another seven were caught driving whilst impaired by drugs.

"The message must get out to this minority of drivers who continue to risk their lives and the lives of other road users. Don't risk it. Don't drive while under the influence of alcohol and drugs."

"I would encourage anyone who suspects that a person is driving or attempting to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs to contact the police."