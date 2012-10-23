Creative Scotland shake-up after criticism by artists

Image caption Artists condemned the organisation's disregard for Scottish culture

Arts funding body Creative Scotland has promised a shake-up of its policies in the wake of a protest by artists.

One hundred leading artists launched an attack on the management and running of the organisation in an open letter earlier this month.

Those who signed the letter included John Byrne, Alasdair Gray, James Kelman, Liz Lochhead and Ian Rankin.

Creative Scotland chairman Sir Sandy Crombie has promised simpler language and better communication.

He also said more specialists would make funding decisions.

The policy change comes ahead of the first of two public meetings organised by the artists.

In the open letter, they condemned the organisation's decision-making, accused it of having a disregard for Scottish culture and said the body was in an "ongoing crisis".

Creative Scotland was established through a merger of the Scottish Arts Council with Scottish Screen and has an annual budget of more that £75m from Scottish government and Lottery funding.

In June, the organisation delayed a funding application process and apologised to 49 groups - including the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and the Edinburgh Mela - after an angry reaction to the handling of a funding shake-up.