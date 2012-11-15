Your pictures of Scotland: 2 - 9 November

  • 15 November 2012

A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 2 and 9 November.

  • Laga Bay, Ardnamurchan

    Laga Bay, Ardnamurchan, by Jon Crosbie. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • Crowds watching a bonfire

    A bonfire in Banchory. Florian Schumann watched the fire and fireworks with the rest of the crowd.

  • Seal in water

    A regular visitor to the local harbour was caught on camera by Beau Bissett from Bo'ness.

  • Dewdrop on a plant

    A single dewdrop by the River Conan. Photo by Graham Cummings from Inverness.

  • People in the street

    Watch out for the giant magnifying glass. Brian Cairns, from Coatbridge, was in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow.

  • Natalie kicking leaves in a wood

    Natalie kicked leaves in Chatelherault Country Park during a walk with dad Tomasz Karolak.

  • Trees

    Ruth McLennan stopped to rest during a walk from Inverarnan to Tyndrum.

  • Sunset over Glenrothes

    Ian Shaw's view of a sunset over Glenrothes.

  • Boat mooring covered in rust

    Aileen Kincaid, from Glasgow, suggested 'worn by the sea' as the title for this shot of Anstruther.

  • Rugby game

    Andrew Bannerman's son Tom played in a rugby game at Bught Park, Inverness.

  • Reindeer grazing

    Reindeer grazing in the Cairngorms. Gavin Taylor, originally from Edinburgh, was on holiday from Manchester.

  • Fireworks over Glasgow

    A fireworks display in Glasgow Green on Guy Fawkes night. Gordon Bennett, from East Kilbride, found a spot on Bells Bridge with his bored son Nathan "waiting patiently" beside him.

  • Girl pushing a pram

    Bethany was focused on taking her favourite bear for a walk. Grandad David Cooper, from Glenrothes, said she ignored the cold, wind and rain.

  • Finn peers over a rail

    Finn tried to get a better view of Flanders Moss, near Thornhill, Stirlingshire. Dad Phil Thomson, from Balfron, was on the observation tower at the time.

  • Sunset over Edinburgh

    Melville Street at dusk was photographed by Elaine Hutton from Edinburgh.

