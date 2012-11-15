Your pictures of Scotland: 2 - 9 November
A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 2 and 9 November.
Laga Bay, Ardnamurchan, by Jon Crosbie.
A bonfire in Banchory. Florian Schumann watched the fire and fireworks with the rest of the crowd.
A regular visitor to the local harbour was caught on camera by Beau Bissett from Bo'ness.
A single dewdrop by the River Conan. Photo by Graham Cummings from Inverness.
Watch out for the giant magnifying glass. Brian Cairns, from Coatbridge, was in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow.
Natalie kicked leaves in Chatelherault Country Park during a walk with dad Tomasz Karolak.
Ruth McLennan stopped to rest during a walk from Inverarnan to Tyndrum.
Ian Shaw's view of a sunset over Glenrothes.
Aileen Kincaid, from Glasgow, suggested 'worn by the sea' as the title for this shot of Anstruther.
Andrew Bannerman's son Tom played in a rugby game at Bught Park, Inverness.
Reindeer grazing in the Cairngorms. Gavin Taylor, originally from Edinburgh, was on holiday from Manchester.
A fireworks display in Glasgow Green on Guy Fawkes night. Gordon Bennett, from East Kilbride, found a spot on Bells Bridge with his bored son Nathan "waiting patiently" beside him.
Bethany was focused on taking her favourite bear for a walk. Grandad David Cooper, from Glenrothes, said she ignored the cold, wind and rain.
Finn tried to get a better view of Flanders Moss, near Thornhill, Stirlingshire. Dad Phil Thomson, from Balfron, was on the observation tower at the time.
Melville Street at dusk was photographed by Elaine Hutton from Edinburgh.