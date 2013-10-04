Your pictures of Scotland: 27 September to 4 October

  • 4 October 2013
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your photos taken across Scotland between 27 September and 4 October.

  • Cyclists in the Highlands

    Greg Robertson, from Streatham, was on a cycling holiday in the Highlands. Photo sent in by Patrick Fallon.

  • Peter and his son

    Peter Drozd, from Slovakia, introduced his family to Findhorn beach following a few years away from the Highlands.

  • View from the Titan Crane

    Iain Slorach, from Cardross, was brave enough to look down from the viewing platform of the Titan Crane in Clydebank.

  • Fire engines

    Cowcaddens fire station threw open its doors to the public on 22 September. Jon Bodie, from Glasgow, was among the visitors.

  • Roof of the Kibble Palace

    Gavin Mitchell, from Callander, visited the Kibble Palace in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.

  • Old pier

    The old pier at Craigendoran railway station. Photo by Hugh Hamill from Helensburgh.

  • Tree on the banks of Loch Lomond

    Firkin Point on the banks of Loch Lomond. Chris Towers said he had fond memories of climbing the tree with friends.

  • Kenmore

    A view across Loch Tay to Kenmore. Allan Green, from Glasgow, was cycling to Inverness at the time.

  • Statue on the pavement

    This statue greeted Stewart McConnell, from Cleland, as he walked down the street in Kilmarnock.

  • Toadstool

    Thomas Kerrigan, Caroline and James went for a walk between Rowardennan and Sallochy Bay and saw this impressive toadstool.

  • Construction work at the Firth of Forth

    Construction work at the Firth of Forth was photographed by Simon Filsell from Edinburgh.

  • Scouts on a beach at dusk

    Scout leader Matthew Wood took this photo of a camp fire by Canty Bay near North Berwick.

  • Skater

    Luisa Fallon's evidence that The Helix skate park, in Falkirk, is open. Photo sent in by Gregor Watson.

  • Sunset

    Andy Young, from Livingston, was heading home after visiting his parents in Philipstoun when he photographed this sunset.