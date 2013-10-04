Your pictures of Scotland: 27 September to 4 October
A selection of your photos taken across Scotland between 27 September and 4 October.
Greg Robertson, from Streatham, was on a cycling holiday in the Highlands. Photo sent in by Patrick Fallon.
Peter Drozd, from Slovakia, introduced his family to Findhorn beach following a few years away from the Highlands.
Iain Slorach, from Cardross, was brave enough to look down from the viewing platform of the Titan Crane in Clydebank.
Cowcaddens fire station threw open its doors to the public on 22 September. Jon Bodie, from Glasgow, was among the visitors.
Gavin Mitchell, from Callander, visited the Kibble Palace in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.
The old pier at Craigendoran railway station. Photo by Hugh Hamill from Helensburgh.
Firkin Point on the banks of Loch Lomond. Chris Towers said he had fond memories of climbing the tree with friends.
A view across Loch Tay to Kenmore. Allan Green, from Glasgow, was cycling to Inverness at the time.
This statue greeted Stewart McConnell, from Cleland, as he walked down the street in Kilmarnock.
Thomas Kerrigan, Caroline and James went for a walk between Rowardennan and Sallochy Bay and saw this impressive toadstool.
Construction work at the Firth of Forth was photographed by Simon Filsell from Edinburgh.
Scout leader Matthew Wood took this photo of a camp fire by Canty Bay near North Berwick.
Luisa Fallon's evidence that The Helix skate park, in Falkirk, is open. Photo sent in by Gregor Watson.
Andy Young, from Livingston, was heading home after visiting his parents in Philipstoun when he photographed this sunset.