Shake-up for arts funding body Creative Scotland

Image caption Creative Scotland director Jane Archer says the changes will not create additional costs

The director of the arts funding body Creative Scotland has announced details of a major shake-up.

Janet Archer, who took up her post in July, plans a team of nine directors including one for film and media. Five of the posts will be advertised.

Ms Archer, who plans further changes, said there would be no additional costs as a result of the restructuring.

Last year, 100 leading artists criticised the management and running of the organisation.

Director Andrew Dixon resigned weeks later.

A funding shake-up had seen 49 groups - including the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and the Edinburgh Mela - told by letter that their regular funding would end in spring 2013.

Ms Archer's appointment was largely welcomed by those working in the industry in Scotland.

Creative Scotland was established through a merger of the Scottish Arts Council with Scottish Screen and has an annual budget of more that £75m from Scottish government and Lottery funding.