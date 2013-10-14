Firefighters tackle Norbord factory blaze
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Norbord factory a few miles east of Inverness.
The fire, which started at about 01:30, was believed to be centred on a conveyor belt and cooling bin area.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said fire crews in four appliances had been sent to the scene.
No-one is thought to have been injured.