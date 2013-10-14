Highlands & Islands

Firefighters tackle Norbord factory blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the Norbord factory a few miles east of Inverness.

The fire, which started at about 01:30, was believed to be centred on a conveyor belt and cooling bin area.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said fire crews in four appliances had been sent to the scene.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

