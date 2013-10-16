In pictures: Tiger, Tiger, the work of FW Champion
Frederick Walter Champion produced photographs of Indian wildlife in the 1920s and 30s. They are centre piece of an exhibition called Tiger, Tiger at Dumfries Museum.
-
FW Champion captured many animals on film. Perhaps one of the photographer's finest works was this tiger photograph, although he himself was critical of the composition.
-
The photographs taken by FW Champion of tigers in the wild at night in the 1920s were the first ones of their kind.
-
A tiger captured by the FW Champion, which can be seen at the exhibition of his work at Dumfries Museum.
-
As well as photographing tigers, FW Champion photographed many other animals including this beautiful Leopard.
-
If you look closely at the eyes of this Langur monkey in this photograph, you can see FW Champion’s reflection.
-
FW Champion took many photographs of wild elephants. He also rode tame elephants to enable him to get closer to some of the wild animals he was photographing or filming.
-
In striving to get the best photographs, FW Champion exerted great patience, sometimes waiting many hours for a bird to arrive on a known perch.
-
A picture by the photographer of a Wild pig - one of the tiger’s favourite prey and sometimes triggered the camera.
-
The Forest Rest House at Gwaldam, with the holy mountain Trisul in the background. This is a similar house to what the photographer, his wife and young son stayed in while he was working.
-
A picture taken by FW Champion of an Indian Pangolin, an animal that eats termites and ants and can roll itself into a ball, protected by its defensive scales.
-
A sloth-bear captured by FW Champion, he also photographed a mother sloth-bear carrying her cubs on her back – the first time proof of this behaviour was recorded.
-
Nigel and James Champion, son and grandson of FW Champion visiting the Tiger, Tiger exhibition at Dumfries Museum