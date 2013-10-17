PEOPLE

The estimated population of Scotland on 30 June 2012 was 5,313,600, the highest ever.

The number of people in Scotland had risen by about 13,700 from the figure 12 months earlier.

The age profile of the population was: 17% aged under 16, 66% aged 16 to 64, 17% aged 65 and over.

BIRTHS

There were 58,027 births registered in Scotland in 2012.

This was 563 (1.0%) fewer than in the year before, the fourth year the number has fallen.

The average age of mothers increased from 27.4 in 1991 to 29.7 in 2012.

The average age of fathers has increased from 30.0 to 32.5.

DEATHS

There were 54,937 deaths registered in Scotland in 2012 - 1,276 (2.4%) more than in 2011.

The main causes of deaths were: cancer (29%), heart disease (14%) and respiratory diseases (13%).

There were 274 stillbirths and 217 infant deaths in 2012. Death rates for both have improved significantly.

LIFE EXPECTANCY

Based on 2001 Census population estimates, life expectancy in Scotland has improved greatly over the past 25 years.

Life expectancy is 69.1 years for men and 75.3 years for women born around 1981.

It now stands at 76.1 years for men and 80.6 years for women born around 2010.

MIGRATION

In the year to 30 June, 45,100 people came to Scotland from the rest of the UK and 42,100 people left Scotland for other parts of the UK.

In the same time, 35,900 people came to Scotland from overseas and 26,200 people left Scotland to go overseas.

This movement of people increased the population by about 9,700, lower than the net gains from recent years.

MARRIAGES AND CIVIL PARTNERSHIPS

There were 30,534 marriages in Scotland in 2012, including 7,259 (24%) where neither the bride nor groom lived in Scotland.

The average age at which people marry for the first time has increased by about two years since 2002, to 32.9 years for men and 31.0 years for women.

Just over half of all marriages (51%) were civil ceremonies. In 2012 there were 574 civil partnerships.

ADOPTIONS

In 2012, there were 495 adoptions recorded in Scotland.

The number of adoptions each year is about a quarter of what it used to be in the early 1970s.