American Bulldog attack: Glasgow girl in hospital

Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in Garthamlock on Friday evening

An eight-year-old girl is being treated for serious facial injuries after being mauled by two American bulldogs in Glasgow.

A man, 34, and a woman, 33, have been charged with offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act after the incident in Gartloch Road, Garthamlock, which took place at 17:10 BST on Friday.

The girl is being treated at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Police said the dogs had been seized and inquiries were continuing.

It is understood the girl was playing with friends outside her home when the dogs, who were being walked by their owner, attacked her.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An eight year-old girl has suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by two dogs, believed to be American bulldogs, following an incident in Gartloch Road, Garthamlock.

"The dogs have been seized. A man, aged 34, and a 33-year-old woman, are the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."