Peter Mowatt, from Livingston, had a good view of Maidens beach and Ailsa Craig. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

Master craftsmen worked on the old road bridge over the River Tweed at Leaderfoot. Paul Thompson, from Manchester, spent the weekend camping in the Borders.

Snails climbing in the undergrowth alongside the River Clyde were photographed by Teresa Hunter from Glasgow.

Loch Sween looking across to the Isle of Jura. Photo by Dick Edie from Achnamara, Argyll.

Bill Purden, from East Kilbride, spotted this canoeist in the Falls of Dochart, Killin.

Photographers capture the sun setting over South Queensferry. Ken Miller, from Edinburgh, was among them.

A family holiday on the Isle of Lewis included a trip to the beach for Chuck Wearing from Troon.

A view of Boreray from the tunnel cave on the island of Hirta. Conor Bolas, from the Isle of Skye, had been working in the St Kilda archipelago for two months.

Bluebells in Kinclaven Woods, Perthshire. Eric Niven, from Dundee, noted how they appeared to change colour as the sun went down.

A walk in Belhaven during the holidays. Dad Colin Tait, who now lives in Wales, says this picture will remind his children that they don't always argue.

The People's Palace in Glasgow Green was photographed by Graham Stuart Broughton from Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

Heather Turner, from Edinburgh, noticed this ladybird resting among the cobwebs in the city centre on Thursday.

Ingrid Deschryver, from Lochcarron took this image of the steam train on the Inverness - Kyle of Lochalsh line.