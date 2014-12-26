Your pictures of Scotland: 19 to 25 December
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 25 December.
Merry Christmas to all our readers. Anne Stark is enjoying the Christmas sparkle in West Linton.
A festive robin spotted by Sally Vick while walking along the high road up Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Grant Bulloch took this photo of the Star Flyer ride from Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh using a long exposure.
Margaret Squires saw these oystercatchers on the West Sands in St Andrews. They seemed immune to all the dog-walkers passing.
Alistair McDonald took this full rainbow over Partick, in Glasgow
Scott Pryde snapped this photo of the causeway to Cramond Island at high tide
Malcolm Reid took this picture of Princes Street Gardens as he came out of Waverley Station. He said the amazing red sky set off the other bright colours of the gardens.
Stephen Hollas said it was a dull day as he travelled up from Glasgow but when he arrived at Rannoch Moor the sun briefly came out and the snow looked beautiful
Jane Graham from Milnathort sent in this picture of ice on her car windscreen. She says she believes they are called dendritic patterns.
Gordon Milligan from Broughty Ferry took this photo of a perfect winter's day for diving at St. Catherines.
Benjy Boyle spotted this Coal Tit having a spot of lunch in Balloch.
The sunrise at Cruden Bay on Christmas Eve. Sent in by Stewart Paul
'A peaceful moment in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery' from Linda Nicol in Edinburgh
Jayne Cook lives on Skye and took this photo from Dunvegan looking across the loch to the Macleod's Tables. She says she managed to hold the camera steady despite a glass of mulled wine at Jann's Cakes.
Kirsty Stewart (13) photographs the enchantment of Christmas lights in Frasers department store in Glasgow
Wull Taylor from Pencaitland in East Lothian says he was out Christmas shopping with his daughter and could not resist taking this photo of an Edinburgh Tram on a dreich day in St Andrew Square
A Harris sunset from Bill McKelvie