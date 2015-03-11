Your pictures of Scotland: 27 February - 6 March
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 February and 6 March.
-
Bonnington Linn, one of the Falls of Clyde, after heavy rain. Gordon Wilson, from Glasgow, said it was worth the walk from New Lanark.
-
George Robertson, from Dunblane, took this photo of Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs.
-
Myles Clegg came across this stag and sheep, near Lochbuie, on the Isle of Mull.
-
Sunrise over the Cuillins, on the Isle of Skye, as seen by Scott MacLucas-Paton.
-
The aurora borealis, over Lossiemouth, between midnight and 01:00 on Sunday. Photo by Alan C Tough from Elgin.
-
Pease Bay in the Borders. Hamish Hastie, from East Haddington, was out for a family walk on Sunday.
-
A seagull surveys St. Abbs Head National Nature Reserve. Photo by Aileen Allan from Selkirk.
-
Paul Blore took this photo of the chimneys at Cockenzie power station.
-
Bernie Gajos, from Jedburgh, watched the town's annual Hand Ba' game.
-
The commando memorial at Spean Bridge. Photo by Graham Endeacott, from Leeds, who was on holiday.
-
Warm sunshine, showers and finally snow at the end of the day. Elaine MacGlone, from Kirkcaldy, described it as "four seasons in one day".
-
Loch Lee was photographed by Garry Mitchell from Forfar.
-
A sparrowhawk visited Jeannie Cooper's garden, in Broughty Ferry, on Sunday morning.
-
Sunshine over Newhaven, near Leith. Steve Roberts, from Edinburgh, was on his way to work.
-
Jane Purves did an abseil, for charity, from the Forth Rail Bridge which marked its 125th anniversary this week.
-
Graham Duncan, from Dundee, watched a game of football in the city's Fairmuir Park.
-
Glasgow's Titan Crane decked out in blue and green for Fairtrade Fortnight. Photo by Mark Harkin from Clydebank.
-
The Hydro, in Glasgow, could be mistaken for a flying saucer but Ian Woodrow, from Renfrewshire, knew better.
-
Colourful spray from a tug near Hound Point was part of the 125th birthday celebrations for the Forth Rail Bridge. Alan Buchan, from Edinburgh, watched the proceedings from South Queensferry.