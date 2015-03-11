Your pictures of Scotland: 27 February - 6 March

  • 11 March 2015

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 February and 6 March.

  • Bonnington Linn

    Bonnington Linn, one of the Falls of Clyde, after heavy rain. Gordon Wilson, from Glasgow, said it was worth the walk from New Lanark. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs

    George Robertson, from Dunblane, took this photo of Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs.

  • Stag and a sheep

    Myles Clegg came across this stag and sheep, near Lochbuie, on the Isle of Mull.

  • Cuillins, Isle of Skye

    Sunrise over the Cuillins, on the Isle of Skye, as seen by Scott MacLucas-Paton.

  • Aurora borealis

    The aurora borealis, over Lossiemouth, between midnight and 01:00 on Sunday. Photo by Alan C Tough from Elgin.

  • Pease Bay

    Pease Bay in the Borders. Hamish Hastie, from East Haddington, was out for a family walk on Sunday.

  • Seagull

    A seagull surveys St. Abbs Head National Nature Reserve. Photo by Aileen Allan from Selkirk.

  • Cockenzie power station chimneys

    Paul Blore took this photo of the chimneys at Cockenzie power station.

  • Jedburgh Hand Ba'

    Bernie Gajos, from Jedburgh, watched the town's annual Hand Ba' game.

  • Commando memorial at Spean Bridge

    The commando memorial at Spean Bridge. Photo by Graham Endeacott, from Leeds, who was on holiday.

  • Snow

    Warm sunshine, showers and finally snow at the end of the day. Elaine MacGlone, from Kirkcaldy, described it as "four seasons in one day".

  • Loch Lee

    Loch Lee was photographed by Garry Mitchell from Forfar.

  • Sparrowhawk

    A sparrowhawk visited Jeannie Cooper's garden, in Broughty Ferry, on Sunday morning.

  • Sunshine over Leith

    Sunshine over Newhaven, near Leith. Steve Roberts, from Edinburgh, was on his way to work.

  • Forth Rail Bridge

    Jane Purves did an abseil, for charity, from the Forth Rail Bridge which marked its 125th anniversary this week.

  • Game of football

    Graham Duncan, from Dundee, watched a game of football in the city's Fairmuir Park.

  • Glasgow's Titan Crane

    Glasgow's Titan Crane decked out in blue and green for Fairtrade Fortnight. Photo by Mark Harkin from Clydebank.

  • Glasgow

    The Hydro, in Glasgow, could be mistaken for a flying saucer but Ian Woodrow, from Renfrewshire, knew better.

  • Tug

    Colourful spray from a tug near Hound Point was part of the 125th birthday celebrations for the Forth Rail Bridge. Alan Buchan, from Edinburgh, watched the proceedings from South Queensferry.

