Your pictures of Scotland: 25 September - 2 October

  • 2 October 2015

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 September and 2 October.

  • A heron on St Andrews pier Kim Bennett

    A heron on St Andrews pier. Photo by Kim Bennett from Cupar. Send us your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

  • Triathlon Kirsteen McDonald

    Swimmers took to St Mary's Loch for a triathlon on Sunday. Kirsteen McDonald stayed on dry land while Susie Goodwin, Morag, Luci and Doro took a dip.

  • Clouds over the Isle of Kerrera Robert Wright

    Clouds over the Isle of Kerrera on Monday evening. Photo by Robert Wright.

  • St Monans pier Jim Henderson

    St Monans pier. Photo by Jim Henderson from St Andrews.

  • Sunset over Linn of Dee Elaine Adam

    Dusk fell over Linn of Dee on Monday. Photo by Elaine Adam.

  • Llama Glyn Booton

    Lunch time at the Scottish small holders show in Lanark. Photo by Glyn Booton from Roberton.

  • Sunrise Gavin Cairney

    Gavin Cairney and family were on a camping holiday in Comrie. It was a chilly 2C overnight.

  • Cannon Douglas Lindsay

    Photo by Douglas Lindsay.

  • Sunrise over the North Sea Katty Crawford

    Sunrise over the North Sea, on Friday morning, as seen by Katty Crawford on the Jasmine Platform.

  • Red squirrel William Fraser

    William Fraser, from Elderslie, was aware that he had company on a walk through Hunters Quay woods.

  • Graffiti Anthony Robson

    A mural at Meadowbank velodrome in Edinburgh. Anthony Robson says the cycling octopus is by Chris Rutterford.

  • Sunset over Nairn Jonny Ross

    Jonny Ross, his wife and puppy went to watch the sunset over Nairn beach on Tuesday.

  • Sunflowers Andrew Russell

    The tallest sunflower in Andrew Russell's garden, in Largs, is 2.6m high thanks to planting by green-fingered Cara.

  • Forth Rail Bridge Greig Rutherford

    Greig Rutherford was on the Forth Bridge on Thursday morning.

  • Dundee's commemoration for the Battle of Loos Frances Menter

    Frances Menter, from Dundee, attended the city's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Loos. Shetland pony Cruachan is the Black Watch mascot.

  • Sunset Louise Cumming

    Monday's sunset from Troon, looking towards the Isle of Arran. Photo by Louise Cumming.

  • Demolished Cockenzie power station Alastair Seagroatt

    All that remains of Cockenzie power station after its demolition. Photo by Alastair Seagroatt.

  • Luskentyre beach Dave Sharpe

    Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris. Dave Sharpe, from Edinburgh, was there on holiday on Monday.

  • Spider's web Ann Pettigrew

    Ann Pettigrew liked the engineering works that had appeared overnight in her garden.

  • Finnieston crane Neil Barr

    A full moon illuminated the Finnieston crane. Photo by Neil Barr from Glasgow.

  • Innerleithen Eilidh McHale

    Eilidh McHale said it was a "chilly but beautiful" Tuesday morning in Innerleithen.

  • Lunar eclipse Brian Jobson

    The lunar eclipse on Monday night. Brian Jobson watched it from his garden in Milngavie.

  • Graffiti Angela Jones

    Graffiti in George Street, Glasgow. Photo by Angela Jones from Alford.

  • Horse Catherine Parkinson

    Dawn breaks over South Lanarkshire. Photo by Catherine Parkinson.

  • Boat Ken Linton

    A boat on St Mary's Loch. Photo by Ken Linton.

  • Aurora borealis Alan C Tough

    The aurora borealis over Hopeman beach, around 22:40 on Thursday. Alan C Tough, from Elgin, said the "very active auroral display was very easily seen."

  • Potato harvest Jilly Graham

    The potato harvest near Crieff made Jilly Graham think of tatties and mince for dinner.

  • Cattle in a field Ernie Boath

    Ernie Boath was on his way to work when he spotted this field of cattle, near Airlie, on Wednesday morning.

