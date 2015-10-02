Your pictures of Scotland: 25 September - 2 October
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 September and 2 October.
Kim Bennett
A heron on St Andrews pier. Photo by Kim Bennett from Cupar. Send us your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk
Kirsteen McDonald
Swimmers took to St Mary's Loch for a triathlon on Sunday. Kirsteen McDonald stayed on dry land while Susie Goodwin, Morag, Luci and Doro took a dip.
Robert Wright
Clouds over the Isle of Kerrera on Monday evening. Photo by Robert Wright.
Jim Henderson
St Monans pier. Photo by Jim Henderson from St Andrews.
Elaine Adam
Dusk fell over Linn of Dee on Monday. Photo by Elaine Adam.
Glyn Booton
Lunch time at the Scottish small holders show in Lanark. Photo by Glyn Booton from Roberton.
Gavin Cairney
Gavin Cairney and family were on a camping holiday in Comrie. It was a chilly 2C overnight.
Douglas Lindsay
Photo by Douglas Lindsay.
Katty Crawford
Sunrise over the North Sea, on Friday morning, as seen by Katty Crawford on the Jasmine Platform.
William Fraser
William Fraser, from Elderslie, was aware that he had company on a walk through Hunters Quay woods.
Anthony Robson
A mural at Meadowbank velodrome in Edinburgh. Anthony Robson says the cycling octopus is by Chris Rutterford.
Jonny Ross
Jonny Ross, his wife and puppy went to watch the sunset over Nairn beach on Tuesday.
Andrew Russell
The tallest sunflower in Andrew Russell's garden, in Largs, is 2.6m high thanks to planting by green-fingered Cara.
Greig Rutherford
Greig Rutherford was on the Forth Bridge on Thursday morning.
Frances Menter
Frances Menter, from Dundee, attended the city's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Loos. Shetland pony Cruachan is the Black Watch mascot.
Louise Cumming
Monday's sunset from Troon, looking towards the Isle of Arran. Photo by Louise Cumming.
Alastair Seagroatt
All that remains of Cockenzie power station after its demolition. Photo by Alastair Seagroatt.
Dave Sharpe
Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris. Dave Sharpe, from Edinburgh, was there on holiday on Monday.
Ann Pettigrew
Ann Pettigrew liked the engineering works that had appeared overnight in her garden.
Neil Barr
A full moon illuminated the Finnieston crane. Photo by Neil Barr from Glasgow.
Eilidh McHale
Eilidh McHale said it was a "chilly but beautiful" Tuesday morning in Innerleithen.
Brian Jobson
The lunar eclipse on Monday night. Brian Jobson watched it from his garden in Milngavie.
Angela Jones
Graffiti in George Street, Glasgow. Photo by Angela Jones from Alford.
Catherine Parkinson
Dawn breaks over South Lanarkshire. Photo by Catherine Parkinson.
Ken Linton
A boat on St Mary's Loch. Photo by Ken Linton.
Alan C Tough
The aurora borealis over Hopeman beach, around 22:40 on Thursday. Alan C Tough, from Elgin, said the "very active auroral display was very easily seen."
Jilly Graham
The potato harvest near Crieff made Jilly Graham think of tatties and mince for dinner.
Ernie Boath
Ernie Boath was on his way to work when he spotted this field of cattle, near Airlie, on Wednesday morning.