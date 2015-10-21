NHS 24 criticised over handling of call about suicidal woman

Image caption NHS 24 says its guidelines for staff have since been amended

A public services watchdog has criticised NHS 24 over the way it handled a call about a distressed woman who later took her own life.

Jane Taylor's daughter rang the helpline to say that her mother was suicidal.

A call handler classified the call as 'serious and urgent' but this was downgraded when no nurse was available.

Ms Taylor needed "immediate help" but instead, a three-hour call back was arranged.

She was then put in touch with a mental health helpline but subsequently killed herself with an overdose.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman said that mental health should not be treated with any less urgency than physical health.

SPSO Ombudsman Jim Martin said: "The initial call handling is geared towards physical problems and gathering personal information.

"However, the advice I have received highlighted that, for people experiencing mental health difficulties, this is ineffective and can exacerbate their symptoms."

The SPSO investigation found Ms Taylor spoke to an adviser from mental health charity Breathing Space, who took her through some breathing exercises over the phone.

However, she was reportedly still tearful when the call was ended.

A nurse practitioner attempted to call back around two hours later but there was no answer and the call was closed.

'Actions were taken'

NHS 24's own investigation report said "it was unclear why the call was downgraded, and that there seemed to have been a disregard of mental health concerns by the senior nurse".

Ms Taylor's daughter Beth Green called the police a few days later after she was unable to contact her mother.

They forced entry into the woman's home in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow, and found that she had killed herself with an overdose of medication.

Ms Green lodged several complaints, which were investigated and upheld by the SPSO.

NHS 24 Director of Nursing and Care Sheena Wright said: "We fully accept all of the recommendations in the SPSO report and can confirm actions were taken to address the issues in 2014.

"We again offer our sincerest apologies to Ms Taylor's family for the care she received, which was not of the standard she should have expected from NHS 24.

"We will continue to ensure that all relevant actions resulting from the SPSO recommendations are fully embedded to enable NHS 24 services to improve the way we can support vulnerable patients calling with mental health issues."

The ombudsman made several recommendations to NHS 24, including a review of its guidance for all staff on the management of suicidal thoughts, and a review of procedures for triaging mental health difficulties.