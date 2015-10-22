'No plans' to rebrand Scotland Office following social media revamp

Image copyright Scotland Office

The Scotland Office said there were no plans to change its name after a revamp of its social media accounts.

The office has rebranded its Facebook page and Twitter accounts to UK Government for Scotland and @UKGovScotland.

The former @ScotlandOffice handle was taken over by someone running a parody, but it has since been suspended.

The Scotland Office said the branding was to explain what the department does and that no major changes are planned.