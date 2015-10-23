Scottish SPCA appeal over fox killed by dogs in Glasgow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fox was found at a waste management site in Mount Vernon in Glasgow

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information following the discovery of a dead fox which had been attacked by dogs.

The animal welfare charity was contacted by staff at Patersons Waste Management in Mount Vernon, who had CCTV footage of four men trespassing on their land with five dogs.

An adult male fox found nearby was confirmed to have been killed by dogs.

It is believed the men were taking part in an activity called 'lamping'.

An undercover inspector with the Scottish SPCA said: "The men had two lurchers, two terriers and a Rottweiler with them.

"They arrived in a small white van at around 9pm and left shortly before midnight.

"The men were carrying torches and lamps. This type of activity is usually referred to as lamping, where high powered lights are used to startle and dazzle the animal being hunted."

The inspector said he believed the men had committed offences under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.

He added: "Shockingly, there are people who derive pleasure from watching an animal being set upon and killed in a barbaric manner.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone with information about this particular case, as well as illegal hunting in general.

"All information is received in strict confidence and can be left anonymously."