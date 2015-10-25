Mother pays tribute after nine-year-old boy knocked down

Image copyright Laura McKay

A mother has paid tribute to her nine-year-old boy who died after being knocked down by a car south of Dundee.

Kairon McKay, from Perth, died after the incident on the A90, at Longforgan, at about 21:20 on Friday.

Police said Kairon was hit by a blue Ford C Max and have urged witnesses to come forward.

Kairon's mother Laura posted a picture of the nine-year-old holding a skateboard on Facebook and called him her "precious boy".

She said: "No child should be away before their mum, I wish I would wake up from this nightmare. My whole future is with Kairon in it. I'm totally lost now."

Ms McKay added: "Kairon was a loving wee boy and he was my best friend."