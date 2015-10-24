Snow falls in north of Scotland

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain

Parts of the north of Scotland have taken on a distinctly wintry outlook with some of the first major snowfalls of the autumn.

The CairnGorm Mountain resort reported plenty of the white stuff around on Saturday, with snow lying above 2,460ft (750m).

There were also reports of snow falling on the Lecht.

The Met Office said the Highlands could have some more snow on the mountains into the evening and overnight.