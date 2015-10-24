Snow falls in north of Scotland
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Parts of the north of Scotland have taken on a distinctly wintry outlook with some of the first major snowfalls of the autumn.
The CairnGorm Mountain resort reported plenty of the white stuff around on Saturday, with snow lying above 2,460ft (750m).
There were also reports of snow falling on the Lecht.
The Met Office said the Highlands could have some more snow on the mountains into the evening and overnight.