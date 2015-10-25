Angus MacColl wins Glenfiddich Piping Championships

Image copyright Derek Maxwell Image caption Angus MacColl has now won the prestigious contest on four occasions.

A piper from Oban has won the prestigious Glenfiddich Piping Championships.

Angus MacColl was victorious at the solo competition, which was held at Blair Castle in Perthshire.

To win the accolade, Mr MacColl performed against nine of the best pipers in the world.

The competition was in its 42nd year, with Mr MacColl winning the event for the fourth time.

Image copyright Derek Maxwell Image caption This year's competitors of the Glenfiddich championship

He said: "All competitors are part of a close knit community where we often get to compete in various piping competitions. As a result, we each know just how tough competing in the Glenfiddich Championship is going to be.

"Everyone has worked and competed hard to earn their place here, therefore to win amongst such talent is an incredible honour."

The Glenfiddich Piping Championship was established in 1974 to bring together the world's finest pipers.

Competitors are invited to compete having won prestigious accolades at other piping events during the past year.