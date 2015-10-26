Scottish honey yield poor due to cold, wet summer

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A cold wet summer led to a poor yield in honey production at hives across Scotland

It has been a "disastrous" season for honey production in Scotland, according to a beekeeping expert.

John Mellis said the cold and wet summer meant some hives had provided barely enough honey for the bees to survive on, let alone provide surplus.

He estimated that Scotland's honey production was only a quarter of what it should be, calling this year's yield a "total disaster".

Mr Mellis, a bee farmer, said he was "losing money" on this year's crop.

He is one of Scotland's 26 bee farm owners, running about 250 hives from a base in the Nith Valley, north of Dumfries.

His colonies started work in the spring making blossom honey from flowers and hedgerows. The bees were then moved on to pollinate summer crops such as oilseed rape and ended up in the autumn on heather-clad hills.

Image caption John Mellis said this year's honey yield had been a "total disaster"

Each habitat gives a different, distinctive, honey. But overall, it has not been a productive year.

"This year has almost nationally been a disaster from top to bottom of the UK," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme. "In Scotland, our blossom crop is probably 25% of what it should be.

"That's just a total disaster because it means we're losing money."

However, Mr Mellis also produces heather honey which he said had given him a better return.

The UK is the fourth largest importer of honey in the world, and only 15% of the honey eaten - about 26,000 tonnes a year - is produced in the UK.

Mr Mellis added: "We have a huge market we cannot lead. There's a huge potential gap which we could fill."

Although about 2,500 Scots keep bees as a hobby, it takes at least £50,000 - and about 200 hives - to set up as a commercial bee farmer.