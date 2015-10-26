Annual Scottish Poppy Appeal launched

The annual Scottish Poppy Appeal has been launched to raise money for veterans and their families.

Poppyscotland, the charity behind the appeal, give "life-changing" support to members of the armed forces community in Scotland.

The appeal raises more than £2m every year to provide advice and specialist support to veterans.

The Poppyscotland appeal for 2015 has a theme of "donate like you mean it".

Colin Flinn, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said he wanted to raise money to make sure that "those in the Armed Forces community are not disadvantaged and can live full lives".

He said: "The poppy means different things to different people so this year we're asking people to tell us what the poppy means to them and then, importantly, donate like they mean it.

"We can't achieve this without the public so we are urging them to get behind us and support the appeal once again."

Image copyright AP Image caption Sanjeev Kohli with Poppyscotland fundraiser Inger Stevenson launching this year's Scottish Poppy Appeal

This year's appeal was launched by Sanjeev Kohli, the actor best known for his role as Navid in the sitcom Still Game, at Glasgow Queen Street station.

Mr Kohli shared what the poppy means to him in a selfie booth - one of six booths coming to Scottish train stations over six days.

He said: "I'm proud to be launching the 2015 Scottish Poppy Appeal and my poppy means thank you. Thank you to the brave servicemen and women who lay their lives on the line so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today, and thank you to Poppyscotland who look after those who've looked after us.

"I hope the public will join me in sharing what the poppy means to them and then donate like they mean it so that Poppyscotland can carry on its life-changing work."

The annual Remembrance Sunday service will be held on 8 November at 11:00.

The service, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, will be attended by senior politicians and members of the military.

They will be invited to lay wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance.