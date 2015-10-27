BBC Scotland appoints Gary Smith as new head of news

Image caption Gary Smith has worked in broadcasting for the past 30 years

The BBC's UK news editor Gary Smith has been appointed head of news at BBC Scotland.

He replaces John Boothman, who left the role in June this year.

The director of BBC Scotland, Ken MacQuarrie, said Mr Smith brings with him "a track record of leading and inspiring large teams".

Pete MacRae will continue as acting head of BBC Scotland news until Mr Smith takes up the post early in the new year.

In his current London-based job, Mr Smith runs the home newsgathering team across the UK.

His previous roles have included;

editor, political news for the BBC

assistant editor on the BBC's Nine O'Clock news

and programme editor and senior political producer at Channel Four News.

Mr Smith has worked on many major stories, including the fall of Mrs Thatcher; the bringing down of the Berlin Wall; the Dunblane shooting; Pope Benedict's visit to the UK; the hunt for Raoul Moat and last year's Scottish independence referendum.

The story of Scotland in a devolved UK is one of the most important themes of this decade Gary Smith, new head of news at BBC Scotland

The 54-year-old grew up in Glasgow and attended Kelvinside Academy in the west end of the city.

Mr Smith studied English at Glasgow University and did a post-graduate journalism course at Cardiff University.

On being appointed to the news role, Mr Smith said: "I've a passion and commitment for providing accurate, clear, informative, honest journalism with integrity and impartiality and after 30 years in broadcast journalism this is the job I've always wanted.

"The story of Scotland in a devolved UK is one of the most important themes of this decade.

"Reporting and analysing this with insight, accuracy and impartiality for audiences both in Scotland and the rest of the UK is one of the biggest challenges faced by the BBC now and in the coming years."

Mr MacQuarrie said: "We had a top class field to choose from but Gary's vision and ambition for where he wants to take BBC Scotland News in future was crystal clear.

"I'm delighted he's heading back to Scotland and I know he'll be a valued colleague."