Law society 'wrong' over alcohol advert ban claim

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Archie MacIver told committee members to draw a line through the written evidence

The Law Society has said it was "wrong" over claims that parents picking children up from school wearing alcohol-branded sports tops could be criminalised by proposed new laws.

The Alcohol Bill proposes restrictions on advertising and sponsorship around schools, nurseries and playgrounds.

Archie MacIver, of the Law Society of Scotland, was speaking at Holyrood's Health and Sport Committee.

He said MSPs could "draw a line through" earlier written evidence.

In its submission to the committee, the Law Society had warned that the bill risked affecting unknowing members of the public.

It had said that under the proposed law, a parent or guardian wearing a football or rugby jersey with an advertisement promoting alcohol when collecting children from school would be committing an offence.

Billboard displays

The proposed ban was brought to the Scottish Parliament by Labour MSP Dr Richard Simpson as a Member's Bill.

The proposals would introduce a ban on "fixed advertising" such as billboards or window displays within 200 metres of schools, nurseries and children's play areas.

It would also end drinks advertising at sporting and cultural events principally targeted at those under the age of 18.

Mr MacIver told the health committee: "There is one aspect I think I should correct because it is, in my view, on reflection, wrong.

Image copyright SNS/Getty Image caption Everton and Celtic are among the leading British clubs sponsored by alcohol companies

"We did cite examples of someone wearing a football jersey turning up at school gates. I accept that is not a fixed place so perhaps members could draw a line through that one.

"Unless you have got a very lazy parent who is standing there for days on end."

An online survey carried out by the committee found that 78% of the 543 respondents supported a ban on alcohol advertising near schools, and 83% supported a ban on alcohol sponsorship at events targeted at under 18s.