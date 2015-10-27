Domestic abuse: 2.5% Scottish increase in reported cases

Image copyright PA

Scottish Government figures have indicated a 2.5% increase in domestic abuse in Scotland over the past year.

This year's figures show an increase of 32% on the figures for 2005/06, from 45,331 to 59,882.

Of the 58,439 incidents reported in 2014-15, 54% resulted in the recording of at least one crime or offence.

The government has pledged £3m funding over the next three years to help domestic abuse victims.

The advocacy service Assist will receive the £3m funding to help all "have the confidence to report crime", according to the Justice Secretary, Michael Matheson MSP.

Statistics showed there were 58,439 incidents reported in 2014-15, compared to 59,882 reported in 2013-14 - an increase of 2.5%.

Scottish Conservative justice spokeswoman Margaret Mitchell called the 46% of reported cases which did not lead to a conviction "depressing" but welcomed the news that more victims were coming forward.

She called for more analysis about the incidents which did not result in a conviction.

Women currently make up the majority of domestic abuse victims, 80% in 2014-15.

But over the last 10 years, the number of male victims has risen - from 5,332 victims, 12% of victims, in 2005-06, to 9,755 victims, 20%, in 2014-15.

However, there was a 1% decrease in male victims reporting domestic abuse in 2014-15 on the previous year.

The proportion of reported incidents against men leading to police charges has remained consistently lower than those against women.

Overall, 60% of reports against women led to a crime or offence being recorded in 2014-15, compared with 52% against men.

Mhairi McGowan, Head of Service for Assist and Domestic Abuse services at Community Safety Glasgow, said: "Our service supports both female and male victims... Everyone deserves to live a life free from abuse."