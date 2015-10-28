Teachers' union backs Scottish university changes

Image copyright Kaw Williams Image caption The government bill proposes that the chairs of governing bodies at universities like Edinburgh be chosen through an election

Scotland's largest education union has backed controversial plans for a shake up in university governance.

A Scottish government bill would see elections for university chairs and unions guaranteed places on university governing bodies.

Critics argue the legislation will give politicians more control over universities, which are very protective of their independent status.

But the EIS said it will empower staff and students.

Others have warned of a threat to the role of rectors at ancient universities.

This week the rector of Glasgow University - the whistleblower Edward Snowden - reiterated his concerns that the legislation would give politicians more power.

The Scottish government denied this is the case.

Other critics also contend the legislation is badly designed and could have unintended consequences.

The EIS is urging lecturers who support the bill to contact politicians.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS believes that the HE Governance Bill will empower staff and students at governing body level and that it will encourage a more collegiate style of management at Higher Education Institutions, with greater power for academics at senates and on academic boards."