Homelessness charity founder Russell Barr to be moderator

Image copyright Andrew O'Brien Image caption The Reverend Dr Russell Barr has been named as the Church of Scotland's moderator designate

The Church of Scotland has chosen the Reverend Dr Russell Barr to be its moderator designate.

Dr Barr said he was "excited, honoured and overwhelmed" to have been appointed.

He has been minister at Edinburgh's Cramond Kirk since 1993, and said his job was the "best in the world".

He also runs Edinburgh-based charity Fresh Start, which he set up more than 15 years ago.

Last year it provided practical and social support for 2,000 people who had been homeless.

The incumbent the Right Reverend Dr Angus Morrison will be succeeded by Dr Barr as moderator in May 2016.

Dr Barr is also the convener of the Presbytery of Edinburgh's superintendence committee and a member of the business committee.

The 62-year-old previously served as presbytery moderator in 2011-12 and was chaplain to the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly in 2012-13.

He was convener of the Africa and Caribbean Committee of the Church of Scotland's World Mission Council between 2011-2015.

He has a doctorate of ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary in the USA.