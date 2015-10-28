Haymarket station wins engineering award after redevelopment

From the section

Haymarket station has won an engineering award following a refurbishment and extension.

The 2015 Saltire Civil Engineering Awards is awarded by the Saltire Society and the Institution of Civil Engineers Scotland.

It is in recognition of excellence and innovation in civil engineering.

The £25 million redevelopment includes the refurbishment of an existing Grade A listed station building and a major extension.

The panel who awarded the 2015 Saltire civil engineering prize said the project demonstrated "excellent collaborative working on a live and complex site".

The Borders railway, Ullapool Harbour Berth improvements, Hampden Park redevelopment for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and River Ness flood alleviation were all awarded commendations.

