Countryside properties cost £30,000 more than urban homes

A property in the countryside costs almost £30,000 more than a home in an urban area, a new report has shown.

Buying a house in rural Scotland will cost on average £185,013, compared with £157,966 in more built-up places.

East Ayrshire was named as the most affordable rural local area district in Scotland and the second most affordable in Britain.

The least affordable rural areas in Scotland are Aberdeenshire and East Lothian.

The latest Bank of Scotland rural housing review found that the average house price in East Ayrshire, the most affordable area, was £115,394, which is 3.8 times the local average annual earnings of £30,299.

Dumfries and Galloway is the second most affordable, with a £128,245 price tag, with Argyll and Bute coming in as Scotland's third most affordable at £153,508.

Increasing concern

The report also revealed properties in the rural areas of Scotland are typically a third larger than in towns and cities.

Despite the higher price for buying in the countryside, the gap with urban prices is narrowing and property prices have risen more slowly in rural areas during the past five years.

Between 2010 and 2015, the average price of a home in the Scottish countryside rose by 13% compared with an average increase of 15% in urban areas.

First-time buyers accounted for 43% of all mortgage financed purchases in Scottish rural areas, lower than in urban areas where they make up half of such purchases.

Nitesh Patel, economist at Bank of Scotland, said: "A side effect of rising property values is that housing affordability has become an increasing concern in many rural areas, particularly in Aberdeenshire and East Lothian, where those on average incomes typically find it difficult to enter the market.

"This, in turn, prices many first-time buyers out of the housing market."