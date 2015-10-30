Disabled Scots 'paid £1.20 less than able bodies workers'

Image copyright Getty Images

A study has suggested disabled Scots are paid on average £1.20 less per hour than able-bodied colleagues.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission report also concluded that disabled people had an employment rate of 43%, compared with 80% for non-disabled workers.

The figures on disability were recorded in 2013.

The commission found there were also fewer opportunities for young people and those in ethnic minority groups.

Looking at evidence from the last five years, the Commission's report also found - using 2013 data - the life expectancy of Scots was about two years lower than the rest of the UK, and political participation in Scotland had grown.

Left behind

Alastair Pringle, the Scotland director of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: "This report shows that progress towards equality has been made for some people in certain areas of life. However, many people are being left behind.

"Young people and ethnic minorities have been particularly badly-hit over the last five years, with life on many fronts getting worse.

"The gateway to opportunity remains harder to pass through for some groups, such as disabled people and people from poorer backgrounds and from the gypsy traveller community."

He added: "The report highlights the need to address key challenges of health inequalities and improving living conditions in communities to address significant inequalities in housing conditions and living standards.

"Other areas requiring significant improvement are eliminating violence, harassment and abuse in the community."

The commission intends to publish another report on Scotland in January.