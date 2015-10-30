Appeal after bearded dragon found in East Lothian

Image caption The dragon is now recovering at Edinburgh and Lothian's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Balerno

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after a bearded dragon was found on the loose in East Lothian.

The charity was contacted on Wednesday when the creature was spotted near bins at Middleshot Square in Prestonpans.

It is now in the care of the Edinburgh and Lothian's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Balerno.

Animal Rescue Officer Darren Malcolm said: "The bearded dragon is underweight and was very cold when it was found."

He said: "It spent the night at a vets and now seems to be doing a bit better.

"We're not sure how this lizard came to be found outside.

"It may have escaped from home or could have been abandoned.

"It was very lucky to be discovered as it would not have survived for long in this cold weather."

Anyone with any information should contact the Scottish SPCA.