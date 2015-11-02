Scotland's missing: hope, fear and closure

Image caption Latest figures show that around 33,000 people go missing in Scotland each year

Most missing people show up within 48 hours, according to Police Scotland, but how does it feel when they don't return home?

It has been a year since Shaun Ritchie went missing after spending an evening in a remote woodland area with friends.

His disappearance led to one of the largest co-ordinated searches ever carried out in Scotland, but so far the only trace of him has been clothing and shoes recovered nearby.

One year on, police now want to help bring closure to the distraught family, who have described the ordeal as a "nightmare".

Shaun was last seen running from a farmhouse near Strichen, Aberdeenshire, after a Halloween party with a group of friends. The group split into two, and each thought Shaun was with the other.

The rest of his friends made it home, but Shaun didn't.

'Bizarre'

Speaking to the Daily Record, Shaun's father, Charlie Reid, said: "Each day for the last year has been some of the hardest and most painful times that I have ever had to endure.

"As each day passes that Shaun continues to be missing, those times get no easier to live through.

"I fully understand we will never see or speak to Shaun ever again and we will never be able to sit and listen to music and discuss who was the better vocalist in Black Sabbath.

"I just feel punch-drunk - I have done for a year. It's a bizarre feeling."

Shaun's mother Carol-Ann Roy has given up hope that her son is still alive, or that he'll ever be found, but longs for the closure that would help her move on.

She said: "I'm trying to accept the fact that my son will not return home.

"It's tearing me apart inside not knowing what has happened to him."

Image caption Shaun Ritchie's mother no longer has hope he is alive

Unfortunately, Shaun's family are not alone in their grief as, according to the National Crime Agency, someone in the UK goes missing every two minutes.

Paul Harley, a father from Dumbarton, disappeared on 28 September 2014.

His son, also named Paul Harley, described the 54-year-old as a "loving guy" who was regularly in touch with his family, but things changed when he fell into depression and began disappearing from his home.

Mr Harley said: "He started running away, but never stayed away any longer than 24 hours. He would always call and tell us where he was, or the police would pick him up.

"He did this five or six times and was taken to hospital each time.

"He did threaten his life a few times, but I think it was a cry for help."

Paul Harley Snr left the house a final time on Friday 28 September, and has not been seen since.

The family waited until the Monday before filing a missing persons report, as these disappearances had become somewhat routine, but come Tuesday, they were really beginning to worry.

Psychics

His son has helped organise around 20 local searches over the past year but they have returned nothing.

He has since found solace in speaking to a number of mediums in the area about his father's possible whereabouts, which keeps up Paul's hopes of finding his father, dead or alive.

Speaking about how his life has changed, Mr Harley said: "He's all I think about from the minute I open my eyes 'til I go to bed.

"I've had countless dreams about finding him; waking up back to reality is the worst feeling in the world.

"There is one psychic going to help me until we find him. He doesn't think he's too far from his house so I finally feel like I'm getting somewhere."

When asked if he thought his father was still alive, Mr Harley said: "95% no."

Image caption Paul Harley fell into depression before going missing in September 2014

Latest figures from the charity Missing People show that only 2% of missing persons cases go on for more than seven days, but the impact on families and friends can be huge.

For those struggling with the disappearance of a loved one, the charity offers emotional support, and understands that everyone can react differently when forced into this situation.

Paul Joseph from Missing People said: "Families facing the heartbreak of having a missing loved one can experience a wide range of emotional reactions.

"Many also face the added stress and pressure of dealing with practical problems like managing their missing loved one's financial and legal affairs when the search turns from days to weeks."

'Out of character'

The stress of his father's disappearance was enough to put 25-year-old John Murphy from Glasgow into hospital.

According to Mr Murphy, it was completely out of character for his dad not to come home.

He said: "My dad's a quiet guy; he goes to work, he comes home and he watches the football.

"He's always worked hard to make sure he could provide for us.

"My own opinion is he must have had some sort of mental breakdown which put him in such a place that he had to get away from everything."

The 52-year-old, also called John Murphy, was last spotted on CCTV after picking up his morning paper, as usual, on 12 May 2015.

He then made his way to a bus stop, but whether he got on the bus is still unknown. John didn't show up for work that day.

Image caption John Murphy's family still have hope that he will be found alive

According to his son, Mr Murphy had been off work in the days leading up to his disappearance with complaints of chest pains, and left on the morning of 12 May with nothing but his sick line, his angina spray, and money for work.

Since then, John has been doing his best to keep up a daily routine, but the weight of the situation caught up with him in October, and he was admitted to hospital with a condition related to stress.

Despite this, he does not fear the worst for his father, and the family are united in their belief that Mr Murphy will return home safely.

He said: "I have no doubts that he's still alive.

"If something had happened to him, we would have found his body by now.

"We know that we will get him back to us eventually; we just have to stay patient, not let things affect us too much, and stick together."

Anyone with information about any of these three men should contact Police Scotland on 101.