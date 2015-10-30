Teenage rapist attacked 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen

A teenage rapist who attacked a 14-year-old girl after she had been drinking has been told he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Jamie King offered to walk the girl home before the attack in Aberdeen in October 2013.

King, who was aged 17 at the time, then grabbed hold of the girl and took her bag and mobile phone before raping her.

He had denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court head the incident happened at Queen Street and the rear of a shop at Great Northern Road.

After King was found guilty, a judge told him he had been convicted of "an extremely serious sexual offence".

Paul Arthurson QC said that given the nature of the offending King, now 20, should prepare himself for "a very substantial custodial sentence" on his return to court.

King was also convicted of stealing the mobile phone, bag and its contents during the incident.

He was acquitted of assaulting and raping a second 14-year-old girl, who was also intoxicated with alcohol, on 4 January 2013 in Aberdeen on a not proven verdict.

King, from Aberdeen, was placed on the sex offenders register. He will be sentenced at a later date.