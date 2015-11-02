Assaults on TV licence officers double in a year

Image copyright Thinkstock

Attacks on TV licence staff across the UK have doubled in a year, with one officer being attacked with a hammer.

Another officer had a TV thrown at him, and many staff reported the assaults were filmed and posted on social media.

TV Licensing said that in the last financial year, 89 enquiry officers were physically assaulted - up from 37 in the previous year.

A further 360 officers were threatened and verbally abused across the country, it said.

An officer was threatened with a hammer in Dundee, while in Worcester a female officer was told: "I will smash your face".

TV Licensing said many officers had death threats made to them after knocking on doors, while others were punched and spat at, and had TVs thrown at them.

They were also filmed while being abused, with clips posted on YouTube.

Some officers have required counselling following attacks.

'Unacceptable threats'

One officer from Edinburgh said: "I've faced verbal abuse, been filmed, pushed, followed on foot for several hundred yards - shouting abuse in a packed street. I've been followed and chased in a car for several miles."

Charlene Boucher, 55, an inquiry officer working in County Durham, said she was followed by a man, whom she had previously visited, into a back street, where he verbally abused her.

"When I went back to my car, he'd keyed my car," she added.

Attacks on officers

The number of verbal and physical attacks reported by TV licence staff are the highest they have ever been. Here are the UK figures for the last five years.

2010-11 - 111 verbal and 51 physical

2011-12 - 117 verbal and 50 physical

2012-13 - 142 verbal and 37 physical

2013-14 - 196 verbal and 37 physical

2014-15 - 271 verbal and 89 physical

Source: TV Licensing

Colin Jones, TV Licensing field operations director, said: "The threats our officers can receive when they are just trying to carry out their role is completely unacceptable. Those who attack them seem to forget they are human beings.

"They do a great job, remaining professional and courteous in sometimes very challenging circumstances and we do everything we can to support them. This includes reporting serious threats and abuse to the police."

TV Licensing has highlighted the incidents as part of Anti-Bullying Month, and has launched a campaign to tackle the increasing problem.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Beer and Pub Association and the Scottish Taxi Federation have backed the campaign, as have the Licensed Taxi Federation, Liverpool City Council and Kent Police Force.