Heavy fog causes long tailbacks on M90, M73 and A8

Heavy fog has been causing delays and disruption for drivers and commuters in some parts of Scotland.

A 40mph speed restriction on the Forth Road Bridge led to long tailbacks in the area and reports of hour-long delays on the A92 and a six-mile queue on the M90.

There were also problems on the M73 at the Baillieston Interchange, on the A8 in North Lanarkshire and on the M77.

Flights from some Scottish airports were also affected by the fog.

There were a number of cancellations from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Airport said flights were able to take off and land there but that fog in London, Amsterdam and Cardiff had resulted in delays and cancellations.

Glasgow Airport tweeted: "Due to fog elsewhere, some of our flights are delayed or cancelled this morning. Please check with your airline for further details."

Brian Sim, 30, was meant to be flying home from Heathrow to Glasgow first thing on Monday morning.

He said: "My original flight was cancelled outright, and I was booked on a replacement six hours later. However the replacement has now been delayed by another two hours.

"I was meant to be at work at 9am this morning. Luckily my colleagues have been able to cover for me so far, but it's still not clear if I'll make it back for my evening shift."

He added: "There are a lot of people standing around and queuing at the airport, but it's a fairly sedate atmosphere to be honest."

On the M90, police said some drivers had been illegally using the bus lane to avoid the congestion. They said anyone caught doing this would face a fine.

The delays around the Forth Road Bridge were caused by a combination of the speed restrictions and a lane closure due to ongoing roadworks. The speed restrictions were later lifted.

Traffic Scotland was tweeting updates throughout the morning rush hour.

It said: "Lots of fog affecting the network this morning. Please use appropriate lights and drive safe."

It later jokingly appealed for help to "locate" the Forth Road Bridge as a further blanket of fog moved in.