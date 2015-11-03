Rise in 15-year-old girls experiencing emotional problems

Image copyright Thinkstock

The number of 15-year-old girls in Scotland experiencing emotional and mental health problems has increased, according to new research.

A report for the Scottish government said there was a "striking difference in the results for 15-year-old girls" compared with other demographic groups.

It said this group appears to be "suffering much poorer mental health".

Minister for Mental Health, Jamie Hepburn, said he would "look carefully" at the study's findings.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing among Adolescents in Scotland report looked at trends and key associations for the mental health of boys and girls aged 13 and 15 between 2006 and 2013.

In 2010, 28% of 15-year-old-girls had a "borderline or abnormal emotional problems score" which increased to 41% in 2013, the report found.

'Lower stigma'

In terms of overall mental health and wellbeing, in 2013, 39% of 15-year-old girls were abnormal/borderline, compared with 29% in 2010.

"This difference is statistically significant," the report said.

Child and adolescent mental health is a key priority for the Scottish government Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Sport, Health Improvement and Mental Health

Mr Hepburn, the minister responsible for mental health, said: "We know that the patterns and prevalence of different mental health problems through childhood and adolescence vary according to age, gender and deprivation.

"It is essential that services match their interventions to this dynamic background.

"The apparent increase in the number of 15-year-old girls who are experiencing emotional problems is something that we will look at carefully.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of young people asking for help with their mental health in recent years, which may be attributable to greater awareness and lower stigma."

The report also found that friendships and a positive experience of school are the two things most closely aligned with mental wellbeing. Other factors with a close positive association include expecting to go to university and belonging to a club.

'Cinderella service'

It found higher levels of deprivation and poorer physical health both correlate with lower levels of mental wellbeing, but that levels of mental wellbeing have remained "largely stable" since 2006.

Conduct problems, hyperactivity/inattention and pro-social behaviour are said to have improved since 2006.

We should draw on the experiences of pupils, parents and teachers Alison Johnstone MSP, Scottish Greens

Emotional and peer relationship problems have worsened, which the report found was "largely attributable" to the increase in the numbers of the 15-year-old girls reporting emotional problems.

Mr Hepburn added: "Child and adolescent mental health is a key priority for the Scottish government.

"We have recently announced an additional £100m of funding for mental health services over the next five years. Some of this will be directed towards further improving child and adolescent mental health services."

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Jackson Carlaw described the figures in the report as "alarming".

He said extra funding for mental health was welcome but must be accompanied by "a real national effort to broaden understanding and overcome the residual stigma and prejudice".

Jim Hume, health spokesman for the Liberal Democrats said mental health had been "the Cinderella service of our NHS for too long" and he urged ministers to "get serious" about improving things.

The Scottish Greens called for further investigation of the report's findings. Alison Johnstone MSP said: "We should draw on the experiences of pupils, parents and teachers to understand what is causing this and how to turn the situation around."

Last month, a study by researchers at the University of St Andrews suggested there have been "concerning" changes in the mental health of teenage girls in Scotland.

They found substantially more girls than boys reported stress, nervousness, low mood and medicine use.

Among 15-year-olds, 54% of girls had two or more health complaints more than once a week.