Scottish women's artwork goes on display

  • 5 November 2015
Works from the Modern Scottish Women exhibition of painters and sculptors are on display at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art from 7 November.

  • Box Factory Fire (1948), by Wilhelmina Barns-Graham

  • Sleeping Nude (1955), by Joan Eardley

  • Shere Khan, the Tiger (1930), by Phyllis Mary Bone

  • Round Pond Serpentine (1930), by Agnes Miller Parker

  • A Girl of the Sixties (c1900), by Bessie MacNicol

  • Eric Robertson and Mary Newbery (1912), by Cecile Walton

  • The Awakening (1904), Phoebe Anna Traquir

  • Street Kids (c1949-51), by Joan Eardley

  • Les Joueurs (1907), by Mary Cameron

  • September Sunlight (1916), by Dorothy Johnstone

  • The Spirit of the Crusaders (c1922), by Gertrude Alice Meredith Williams

  • Anne Finlay (1920), by Dorothy Johnstone

  • Self-portrait (c1929 ), by Doris Zinkeisen

