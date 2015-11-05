Scottish women's artwork goes on display
Works from the Modern Scottish Women exhibition of painters and sculptors are on display at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art from 7 November. This one is Box Factory Fire (1948), by Wilhelmina Barns-Graham
Sleeping Nude (1955), by Joan Eardley
Shere Khan, the Tiger (1930), by Phyllis Mary Bone
Round Pond Serpentine (1930), by Agnes Miller Parker
A Girl of the Sixties (c1900), by Bessie MacNicol
Eric Robertson and Mary Newbery (1912), by Cecile Walton
The Awakening (1904), Phoebe Anna Traquir
Street Kids (c1949-51), by Joan Eardley
Les Joueurs (1907), by Mary Cameron
September Sunlight (1916), by Dorothy Johnstone
The Spirit of the Crusaders (c1922), by Gertrude Alice Meredith Williams
Anne Finlay (1920), by Dorothy Johnstone
Self-portrait (c1929 ), by Doris Zinkeisen