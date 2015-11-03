NHS Lothian 'worst for 12-hour A&E waits'

Official figures have revealed 92 patients attending A&E in the NHS Lothian area in September had to wait at least 12 hours before being admitted, transferred or discharged.

The health board apologised to those patients who "waited longer than they should have".

Across the country, A&E departments overall met the key waiting times goal, with 95.4% of all patients completing their treatment within four hours.

The government's target is 95%.

It was the third successive month that Scottish hospitals have achieved their waiting time target, with the figure of 95.4% the second best since July 2013.

The total number of patients attending A&E in Scotland and having to wait 12 hours was 99, with the other seven all in Ayrshire and Arran.

NHS Lothian (94%) was one of four Scottish health boards which missed the government's objective, along with NHS Ayrshire and Arran (92.5%), NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (94.6%) and NHS Lanarkshire (94.7%).

The monthly figures showed 258 patients in the Lothians area waited more than eight hours for treatment to be completed, more than half the Scottish total.

Weekly figures also published reveal A&E departments overall missed the 95% target during the week ending 25 October, with 94% of patients seen within four hours.

'Strong position'

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland's newest hospital, missed the target again during that week, seeing 86.3% of patients on time - down from 90% the previous week.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "It is promising that, for the third consecutive month, 95% of patients are being seen within four hours at A&E departments across Scotland.

"This is a strong position to be in as we head into winter and is testament to NHS staff across Scotland who continue to work extremely hard to ensure the level of performance is maintained and improved upon.

"Winter will continue to bring extra pressures that affect performance, but the NHS has appropriate plans and processes in place to allow a prompt recovery."

Jim Crombie, chief operating officer of acute services at NHS Lothian, said: "I would like to apologise to those patients who waited longer than they should have. We recognise that performance on a number of days in September was below what we would expect at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.

"Although performance on this campus has improved over the past few months, we are keen to work with Scottish government and our own internal experts to ensure we build a more sustainable model of care for patients in Lothian."

Monthly A&E treatment figures for September:

NHS Ayrshire and Arran

Number of attendances: 10,502

% seen within four hours: 92.5%

Over eight hours in A&E: 74

Over 12 hours in A&E: 7

NHS Borders

Number of attendances: 2,412

% seen within four hours: 96.8%

Over eight hours in A&E: 1

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Number of attendances: 4,009

% seen within four hours: 97.6%

Over eight hours in A&E: 0

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Fife

Number of attendances: 7,768

% seen within four hours: 97.2%

Over eight hours in A&E: 9

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Forth Valley

Number of attendances: 6,902

% seen within four hours: 95.1%

Over eight hours in A&E: 10

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Grampian

Number of attendances: 12,047

% seen within four hours: 97.4%

Over eight hours in A&E: 8

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Number of attendances: 34,965

% seen within four hours: 94.6%

Over eight hours in A&E: 67

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Highland

Number of attendances: 8,690

% seen within four hours: 98%

Over eight hours in A&E: 7

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Lanarkshire

Number of attendances: 16,281

% seen within four hours: 94.7%

Over eight hours in A&E: 71

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Lothian

Number of attendances: 22,456

% seen within four hours: 94.0%

Over eight hours in A&E: 258

Over 12 hours in A&E: 92

NHS Orkney

Number of attendances: 472

% seen within four hours: 97.2%

Over eight hours in A&E: 1

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Shetland

Number of attendances: 601

% seen within four hours: 97.8%

Over eight hours in A&E: 0

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Tayside

Number of attendances: 9,227

% seen within four hours: 98.2%

Over eight hours in A&E: 0

Over 12 hours in A&E: 0

NHS Western Isles