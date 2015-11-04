Call for more palliative care for young people

Image copyright Thinkstock

Bodies supporting end-of-life care for young people have called for better provision.

Managed Service Network for Children and Young People with Cancer and Children's Hospice Association Scotland (Chas) highlighted a rise in young people requiring such help.

It follows a study, which has provided figures of young people requiring palliative care for the first time.

Health secretary Shona Robison has welcomed the study.

The University of York report is entitled Children in Scotland requiring Palliative Care.

Researchers say there could be more than 15,000 people with life-shortening conditions. This is an increase of around a quarter since 2009/2010, when the full data started to be collated.

It is believed the increase is due to advances in medicine, with many children now living longer than before.

Priority for babies

The report calls for children aged under one to be a priority for improved palliative care provision, along with children who live in deprived areas.

The study includes information on the numbers of babies, children and young people in Scotland who need to access palliative care.

Dr Pat Carragher, medical director of Chas, said: "Scotland is recognised as providing world-leading palliative care and this report gives us much-needed evidence on the numbers of babies, children and young people in Scotland who need to access that support.

"It includes vital information on where they live, their ages and underlying conditions.

"We know the difference palliative care can make to families who are facing the most challenging of times, but clearly not every family is accessing this care."

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "I welcome this report which gives us figures for the first time in Scotland on the number of children and young people with palliative care needs.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring the best standard of treatment and care is available for all children and young people with palliative care needs."