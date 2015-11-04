In pictures: Mistbows, brocken spectres and aurora
Your pictures of fog, mist, brocken spectres and aurora in the skies over Scotland this week.
Fog and mist have been the order of the day over the start of the week in Scotland. This inversion was captured by Alison Barclay in the Pentlands.
This mistbow made an appearance over one field, in a picture sent in by Alan Gibson
And conditions in the hills were right for brocken spectres - here framing Gordon Lawrie on Ben More.
The spectre appears when the sun casts a shadow onto cloud, with a mistbow halo. Kevin Russell says he has spent years not seeing one until Sunday on Ben Challum.
Meanwhile, autumn skies were clear enough in places for the aurora borealis to been seen across parts of Scotland on Tuesday
Gary Fidele captures these super-green images of the Northern Lights on the Moray Firth at Cullen
Also in the north east, Alan Tough shot this aurora view looking towards the Burghead transmitter near Elgin