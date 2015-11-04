In pictures: Mistbows, brocken spectres and aurora

  • 4 November 2015
Your pictures of fog, mist, brocken spectres and aurora in the skies over Scotland this week.

  • Inversion

    Fog and mist have been the order of the day over the start of the week in Scotland. This inversion was captured by Alison Barclay in the Pentlands.

  • Mistbow

    This mistbow made an appearance over one field, in a picture sent in by Alan Gibson

  • Brocken spectre

    And conditions in the hills were right for brocken spectres - here framing Gordon Lawrie on Ben More.

  • Brocken spectre

    The spectre appears when the sun casts a shadow onto cloud, with a mistbow halo. Kevin Russell says he has spent years not seeing one until Sunday on Ben Challum.

  • Aurora

    Meanwhile, autumn skies were clear enough in places for the aurora borealis to been seen across parts of Scotland on Tuesday

  • Aurora

    Gary Fidele captures these super-green images of the Northern Lights on the Moray Firth at Cullen

  • Aurora

    Also in the north east, Alan Tough shot this aurora view looking towards the Burghead transmitter near Elgin