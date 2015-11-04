Nicola Sturgeon to appear on Desert Island Discs

Image copyright AP

Nicola Sturgeon is to be a castaway on BBC radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

The programme is due to air on Sunday 15 November at 11:15 as the first minister prepares to mark her first anniversary in the job.

Ms Sturgeon will join a long list of Scottish politicians who have appeared on the programme.

They include her predecessor Alex Salmond, former prime minister Gordon Brown and former Lib Dem leaders Ming Campbell and Charles Kennedy.

When she joins Kirsty Young as a castaway, Ms Sturgeon will pick eight records she would take onto a desert island.

She can also choose a book and one luxury item.