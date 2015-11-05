Sir Chris Hoy inducted into Scottish Sports Hall of Fame

Image copyright PA

Sir Chris Hoy has become one of five new sporting greats to be inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame.

Sir Chris joined sailor Shirley Robertson, Paralympic swimming medallist Kenny Cairns, Commonwealth shooting champion Shirley McIntosh and rugby legend Sir Ian McGeechan.

The Hall of Fame was set up in 2002 and includes 93 stars from 32 sports.

Members of the public nominate sportsmen and women and a panel of experts reviews the submissions.

Sir Chris, Britain's most successful Olympian, makes the grade among names including Sir Jackie Stewart, Kenny Dalglish, Liz McColgan and Gavin Hastings.

He said: "To see my name on a list of some of Scotland's most inspirational sporting stars, many of them my childhood heroes, I am overwhelmed."

Louise Martin, chairwoman of sportscotland and the Hall of Fame selection panel, said: "Chris, Shirley, Kenny, Shirley and Ian have all done so much to make us proud as a nation, but also to inspire those who follow in their wake."