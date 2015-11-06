Stranded Scots due to fly from Sharm el-Sheikh

Image copyright Getty Images

Holiday operator Thomson Airways has said it will begin to fly people back from Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday evening.

It has one flight scheduled for Scotland. It will land at Glasgow International.

Several hundred Scots are stranded in the Egyptian resort after flights were suspended amid security concerns.

UK investigators looking at what caused a Russian plane to crash believe a bomb was put in the hold before take-off, the BBC has learned.

Easyjet has said its rescue flights for stranded Britons stranded have been suspended by Egyptian authorities.

The airline said officials are not allowing UK aircraft to land at the airport.

On Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood that the Scottish government's resilience committee had met to discuss the situation.

The Foreign Office said it was working to resume flights as soon as possible.

But Prime Minister David Cameron warned it could be "some time" before all stranded UK tourists are home as it was vital to ensure their safety.

Passengers will only be able to carry hand luggage on board, with hold baggage to be transported separately.

Cobra meeting

All 224 people on board died when the Russian plane, which was bound for St Petersburg in Russia, came down in the Sinai desert.

These flights will operate under special security measures mandated by the UK Government Thomson Airways

After an emergency Cobra meeting on Wednesday evening, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said there was a "significant possibility" the crash was caused by an explosive device on board the aircraft.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Scottish government officials would continue to be in close contact with their UK counterparts over the flight suspension.

She added: "There are we understand currently around 20,000 British nationals in Sharm el-Sheikh, and we estimate at this stage that at least several hundred of these are Scots.

"Transport Scotland has been in touch with Thomson's Holidays to discuss the support and advice provided, and I want to assure the chamber that the Scottish government will continue to liaise closely with UK government colleagues to ensure that all appropriate support is in place."

Glasgow flight

The suspended flights included one operated by Thomson Airways, which had been due to leave Glasgow Airport bound for Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday morning.

A statement from the airline issued on Thursday evening said: "Thomson Airways can confirm it will begin returning customers to the UK from Sharm el-Sheikh from Friday 6 November.

"These flights will operate under special security measures mandated by the UK Government.

"Customers will not be able to bring any hold luggage with them on these flights.

"Only hand luggage can be brought on board and normal Thomson cabin baggage restrictions apply. All hold luggage will be returned to customers under separate secure cover arranged by the UK Government."