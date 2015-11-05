Lockerbie bomber appeal case dropped

Image caption Megrahi continued to protest his innocence until his death in 2012

The BBC has learned there will not be a posthumous appeal against the conviction of the Lockerbie bomber.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has decided to drop its investigation.

It believes members of the family of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, the only man convicted of the 1988 atrocity, are not actively pursuing the case.

The High Court in Edinburgh had earlier rejected a request by UK relatives for a fresh review.

In a judgment in July 2015, it ruled they could not trigger a fresh examination of the evidence.

SCCRC chairman Jean Couper said: "It is extremely frustrating that the relevant papers, which the commission believes are currently with the late Mr Megrahi's solicitors, Messrs Taylor and Kelly, and with the Megrahi family, have not been forthcoming despite repeated requests from the commission.

"Therefore, and with some regret, we have decided to end the current review.

"It remains open in the future for the matter to be considered again by the commission, but it is unlikely that any future application will be accepted for review unless it is accompanied with the appropriate defence papers.

"This will require the co-operation of the late Mr Megrahi's solicitors and his family"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption 270 people died when Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie

Abdelbasset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for murdering the 270 people who died in the Lockerbie bombing.

He appealed his conviction unsuccessfully once and dropped a second attempt shortly before his release from prison on compassionate grounds.

Following his death in 2012, Dr Jim Swire and some other relatives of the UK victims asked the SCCRC to take a fresh look at the case.

Earlier this year the High Court ruled that the relatives could not trigger a new appeal on their own.

In a statement published on Thursday the board of the commission said "it is not in the interests of justice" to continue the review.

ANALYSIS

Glenn Campbell, political correspondent, BBC Scotland

Image copyright PA Image caption Megrahi was convicted of mass murder in 2001

Abdelbasset al-Megrahi, the only man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing, went to his grave protesting his innocence.

Some UK relatives of Lockerbie victims, including Dr Jim Swire, believe he has suffered a miscarriage of justice.

They have been seeking a posthumous appeal.

In July 2015, the High Court decided victims' relatives were not entitled to instruct such a case.

But their request was supported - at least on paper - by members of the Megrahi family.

That kept the possibility of a fresh examination of the evidence open.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission says it has tried, without success, to get more information from the Megrahis.

The Commission says it now has "little confidence" in the Megrahi family's willingness to cooperate.

On that basis, it has refused the application for a fresh appeal. That does not prevent another request being made in future.

Aamer Anwar, solicitor for the family of Megrahi and some of the victims' relatives, said: "Those who instruct us are deeply disappointed with the commission's decision.

"However, it is hoped that once the security situation improves in Libya we will be able to pursue the SCCRC application in the hope that the Megrahi case is successfully referred back to the Court of Appeal."

Last month Scottish and American investigators were invited to question two new suspects in the case.

Mohammed Abouajela Masud and Abdullah al-Senussi, who are currently serving prison sentences in Libya, were named in an America TV documentary.

Lockerbie bombing: Key dates

Image copyright AP Image caption Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is the only person to be convicted of the bombing

21 December 1988: Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York explodes over Lockerbie, killing 270 people

31 January 2001: Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is found guilty of mass murder and jailed for life

20 August 2009: Megrahi, who has terminal cancer, is released from prison on compassionate grounds, and returns to Libya

20 May 2012: Megrahi dies at home in Tripoli, aged 60

15 October 2015: Scottish prosecutors request permission from Libya to interview two new suspects

Key developments in Lockerbie bombing case