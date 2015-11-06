Election to delay St John's Hospital children's ward report

Image copyright Richard Webb

A report on the future of the children's ward at St John's Hospital in Livingston will not be published until after May's Holyrood election.

The report is expected to focus on whether the ward should close or be downgraded.

NHS Lothian said it could not be published ahead of the election as it may be "politically contentious".

The health board said this was due to pre-election guidelines which come into force on 23 March.

Scottish government guidance issued to health boards ahead of the Holyrood elections in 2011 stated that NHS board meetings should continue as normal ahead of the vote.

But the guidance added: "It would be prudent, however, not to introduce new items which are likely to be the subject of controversy on the agenda at meetings during the election period."

Under threat

The St John's report is being compiled by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, which was asked to carry out a review of the acute paediatric health service across Lothian.

It followed the children's ward at St John's, which treats about 3,000 youngsters every year, closing to in-patients over the summer because of staffing problems.

Campaigners from the Action to Save St John's Hospital group have said they fear the review will be the "beginning of the end" for the ward, which has been under threat for several years.

NHS Lothian's medical director, Dr David Farquharson, said it would not be possible for the report to be completed, considered and published before the Scottish Parliament is dissolved when the pre-election period begins on 23 March.

He said: "As a result the report will be formally presented at the NHS Lothian public board meeting in early June.

"We cannot pre-empt what the report will say, however we recognise the potentially politically contentious nature of this issue.

"For this reason, we have taken the responsible decision of organising a meeting to allow board members to review and absorb the findings of the report and consider the next steps in advance of the June board meeting but after the pre-election period is complete."

'Outrageous situation'

Opposition politicians have questioned the decision to delay publication of the report.

Neil Findlay, a Labour MSP for the Lothians, said: "This delay stinks. This is an outrageous situation that looks very much as if this review has been politically manipulated by ministers and the health board to hide what may come from this review from the voters.

"The people in West Lothian should be able to make an informed choice at the next election and our local SNP representatives should be judged on their record, and that of the government they support."

Conservative health spokesman Jackson Carlaw said: "Instead of sitting on this until after the election, the SNP should come clean and tell the people of West Lothian exactly what it intends to do with an extremely valued and crucial local facility."

Alison Johnstone, Green MSP for Lothian, said parents in the area and staff at St John's were being "left in limbo".

She said: "It's sensible that the NHS board comes up with sustainable answers but it doesn't seem reasonable for people to have to wait until June before they know what's likely to happen."

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "The Scottish government has no involvement in the timing of the independent review being carried out by NHS Lothian.

"Any suggestion that a decision has already been taken on the future of the ward is wrong. The expert review has yet to even begin and, when it does, it will consider all options before making any recommendations to NHS Lothian.

"We have been in close contact with the health board since the issues at St John's arose. The board has told us that due to the availability of key personnel, the review cannot realistically be completed before Parliament dissolves in March. We support whatever steps need to be taken to ensure a full and thorough review."

A new £150m children's hospital is expected to open in Edinburgh in the autumn 2017.