Sex, Bond and Shakespeare among words used in UK parliamentary speeches

Image caption References to sex were made over 23,000 times

Sex, James Bond and Shakespeare are highlighted among the 1.6 billion words published in a searchable online archive of parliamentary speeches.

The website, launched by the University of Glasgow, has details of speeches made by MPs spanning more than 200 years.

It shows that references to sex have been made more than 23,000 times since 1803.

They have gradually increased over time, rising from just 12 in the 1810s, to 5,256 in the 1990s.

The website details 7.6 million parliamentary speeches, and includes a breakdown of the most common words and phrases used, along with most popular terms used by individual politicians.

The research showed that Margaret Thatcher favoured words like "resource" and "negotiation", while "troop" and "pensioner" were among Tony Blair's most popular phrases.

Dr Mark Alexander, director of historical thesaurus of English at the university, said: "This launch is part of our SAMUELS project to look at the meanings of huge collections of texts and lets us really uncover the ways the MPs and lords speak in Parliament and what they discuss.

"No-one can possibly read all 1.6 billion words, so what our team has done is develop all sorts of new ways of digging into that information and letting people search for it."

Un-parliamentary words How often they have been used 3607 shut up 1307 traitor

847 coward

818 idiot

151 tart

Of all parliamentary speakers of the last 200 years, Labour veteran Dennis Skinner has been told to "shut up" the most amount of times. He has received the put down 40 times since he was elected 45 years ago.

Dr Alexander said: "The term 'shut up' is so un-parliamentary that it is used very rarely. It is only used 3,600 times in the past 200 years.

"It is not the way you are supposed to speak in parliament, although it seems to have started to become more acceptable in the past 30 years."

Memorable moments

Experts have said such language is frowned upon, and can have the speaker ejected from parliament. However, a search of the new database revealed many of terms considered un-parliamentary words, have still been used in the House of Commons.

"Pipsqueak" has been mentioned 15 times, "git" 20 times, and "guttersnipe" 13 times.

References to popular culture are not exempt from speeches made in parliament, with fictional government agent James Bond mentioned a total of 132 times.

Even Robbie Williams racked up five mentions over the 1990s and 2000s.

However, he was well beaten by Shakespeare, who was referenced 5,938 times, and Robert Burns, who is included 428 times in the archive.

There have been 332 mentions of Frankenstein, 278 of Mickey Mouse, 207 of Sherlock Holmes and 66 of Dracula.

Linguists and historians worked together to compile the speeches for the website, which is free to use.

As well as entertaining quips from the chambers, the archives also include memorable moments in the history of politics, such as Sir Winston Churchill's wartime addresses to Parliament, and Dennis Healey's famous retort to Geoffrey Howe's verbal attack on him, comparing it to "being savaged by a dead sheep".