Stranded Scots arrive back from Sharm el-Sheikh

Image caption Several hundred people from Scotland were thought to be stuck in Sharm el-Sheikh

Scots holidaymakers stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh have arrived back in Glasgow.

Several hundred people from Scotland were thought to be stuck in the Egyptian resort after flights were suspended over security concerns.

Airlines resumed reduced services from the area on Friday to bring those Britons affected back to the UK.

UK investigators looking at what caused a Russian plane to crash believe a bomb was put in the hold before take-off, the BBC has learned.

A Thomson Airways flight from Sharm el-Sheikh arrived at Glasgow Airport just before midnight on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the holiday company said it could only operate two flights on Saturday, with other services delayed over the weekend.

She said: "We continue to work with the UK government to try and finalise our flying programme for the weekend and we will update accordingly when further information becomes available.

"These flights will operate under special security measures mandated by the UK government. Customers will not be able to bring any hold luggage with them on these flights.

"We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank them for their continued patience."

'Absolute nightmare'

Passengers have been told they will have to wait up to a week for their hold luggage, which was flown back on a separate aircraft, but some complained about lax security and "chaos" at the Egyptian airport.

One woman, who arrived at Glasgow Airport from the resort on Friday, told BBC Scotland that she and her husband mistakenly took each others' passports through security at Sharm el-Sheikh, but were allowed through.

Another woman said the experience was an "absolute nightmare".

"[It was] so disorganised, no updates, nothing being given. It was just the helpline information being given. But we're home safe and sound.

"It started out as a great holiday but ended up as a disaster."

And another man told the BBC it had been "chaos" at the Sharm el-Sheik airport.

"They're bringing bus loads of people in. They're all just crowding round and round and then they say that flight's cancelled, get back on your bus, you're going back to another hotel," he said.

British Airways, easyJet, Thomas Cook and Monarch are also operating flights back to the UK on Saturday, but none is due to return to Scotland.

The UK government suspended air links on Wednesday after a Russian plane crashed last weekend, killing 224 people.

Prime Minister David Cameron said it was "more likely than not" the Russian aircraft was brought down in a terrorist attack.