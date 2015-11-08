Remembrance Sunday ceremonies held across Scotland

Image copyright PA Image caption The annual remembrance service in Edinburgh was held at St Giles' Cathedral

Ceremonies and parades have been held across Scotland to remember servicemen and women killed in conflict.

The first minister attended the annual service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Scotland.

Remembrance Sunday events were also being held in Glasgow, Stirling, Aberdeen and across the Highlands.

Poppyscotland has lit up buildings and landmarks in "poppy red" to mark the commemorations.

At the event in the capital, Nicola Sturgeon was joined by Scotland Office Minister Andrew Dunlop and representatives from a range of charities and organisations.

The wreath laying was held at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers on the Royal Mile.

Image copyright PA Image caption The first minister laid a wreath on behalf of the Scottish people

Speaking after the service, Ms Sturgeon said it had been a "huge privilege" to lay her first wreath as first minister.

"It's hugely important that we take the time to come together and reflect on the sacrifice made by those who have fought for the country and have given their lives for the country in order that we can enjoy today the freedoms that we take for granted," she said.

"As each year passes there are fewer people now from the Second World War who are here to give direct testimony, so it's important that we do take the opportunity to remind this generation and generations to come why this act of remembrance will be so important for many, many years to come."

Lord Dunlop said: "It is hugely important we remember the servicemen and women who have given their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms we have in the United Kingdom.

"It is an honour to lay a wreath as part of Legion Scotland's ceremony to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We should also recognise the vital role our Armed Forces currently play in keeping our country's defences strong."

Image caption Hundreds of people gathered at George Square in Glasgow to mark Remembrance Sunday

Other political leaders also spoke ahead of attending services.

Scottish Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale, who attended the event in the capital, said the country owed a debt to every member of the Armed Forces who fought for the UK.

And the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, said Remembrance Sunday was a worthwhile reminder of the sacrifices made in past decades and today.

Meanwhile, Poppyscotland is lighting up nine building and landmarks up until 11 November as part of the remembrance commemorations.

The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the Falkirk Wheel and Edinburgh Airport's tower are among the places that will be lit up at night.

Image copyright Poppyscotland Image caption The Falkirk Wheel is one of the landmarks being illuminated

The charity said it hoped the display would increase awareness of the cause and help raise more money.

The other buildings are:

Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre

Arbroath Signal Tower Museum

Ayr Racecourse

Dundee's Caird Hall

Eilean Donan Castle

Inverness Castle and Ness Bridge.

Image copyright Poppyscotland Image caption Nine landmarks and buildings across Scotland will be lit up red as part of the campaign